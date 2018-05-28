Home Nation

Special designated court to hear Sunanda Pushkar death case today

The police has sought that Shashi Tharoor be summoned as an accused, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

Published: 28th May 2018 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special court, designated to try lawmakers in regard to Sunanda Pushkar death case, will on Monday consider Delhi Police's charge sheet against Congress MP and Pushkar's husband Shashi Tharoor.

The police has sought that Tharoor be summoned as an accused, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

Earlier on May 24, a Delhi Court, which was hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

The court said, "Since he (Tharoor) is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter be taken up on May 28."

The Delhi Police had on May 14 filed a charge sheet in the court, in which they named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tharoor, however, dismissed the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police as "preposterous".

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Sunanda Pushkar Congress Sunanda Pushkar death case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title