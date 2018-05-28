Special designated court to hear Sunanda Pushkar death case today

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special court, designated to try lawmakers in regard to Sunanda Pushkar death case, will on Monday consider Delhi Police's charge sheet against Congress MP and Pushkar's husband Shashi Tharoor.

The police has sought that Tharoor be summoned as an accused, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

Earlier on May 24, a Delhi Court, which was hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case, transferred the matter to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

The court said, "Since he (Tharoor) is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter be taken up on May 28."

The Delhi Police had on May 14 filed a charge sheet in the court, in which they named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tharoor, however, dismissed the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police as "preposterous".

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.