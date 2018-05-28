Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb seeks report card from his predecessor

By UNI

AGARTALA: Reacting sharp over former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar's allegation of food and job crisis in Tripura, BJP state president and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said that it was 'concocted and baseless.

' He said there was no such report of food crisis anywhere in Tripura but the opposition CPI (M) in their usual style making propaganda of baseless information to trigger panic among the people and create unrest in the society.

"In two and half month of this government we released fund for MGNREGA work in the villages, which was stopped by the Manik Sarkar government since last November and also administration has started going to the villages with different Central government schemes to offer entrepreneurship opportunity of the poor tribal," Deb stated.

He pointed out that Ministry of Rural Development had to stop funding of MGNREGA because earlier government could not reply 23 answers of 25 pertinent questions of rural development schemes.

Most of the centrally sponsored projects and schemes had been suffered because of massive corruption and disorder of the Manik Sarkar government.

"In short span, we are able to bring about Rs 900 Cr money and pumped it to the villages.

Now CPI (M) is trying to disrupt the work in the hills and create a chaos for which they are unnecessarily floating some baseless stories just for their survival," Deb commented.

He challenged Sarkar to bring in his report card of his 25 years rule and compete it with the two and half months report card of the BJP-IPFT government here.

Referring to the illegal recruitment of 10, 323 teachers under the then Left front government he claimed that for the first time in Tripura, the BJP government has taken up transparency in the governance.

The chief minister alleged that the Left Front government was failed to submit the action taken report as was asked by the centre, the government denied of flooring the pending Rs 130 crore which is now being received as the BJP government has tabled the action taken report and at least seven govt employees were suspended from their service due to their involvement in massive corruption.

Deb said that his government is focused on creating assets along with generating employment opportunities for the youth.

It is worthy to mention here that workers of the JICA project referring to the shutdown of JICA project in Tripura has been demanding to get back to their work and resume the project.