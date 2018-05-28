Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Five persons die, four hurt as storm strikes Unnao

Relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar, however, has said that there was no immediate alert for any further severe thunderstorms in the state.

Published: 28th May 2018 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Five persons were killed and four injured in Unnao in a storm that struck the area and two persons were feared dead in Bilhaur, Kanpur on Monday evening. 

Relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the two deaths in Bilhaur took place due to lightning strikes. “The district magistrates of both areas have been told to ensure that relief measures are taken immediately and compensation is given to families within 24 hours,” he said.

He added that there was no immediate alert for any further severe thunderstorms in the state. Thunderstorms have claimed more than 130 lives in Uttar Pradesh just this month. The government is distributing Rs 4 lakh for families of each of the deceased.

