Uttar Pradesh: Five persons die, four hurt as storm strikes Unnao

LUCKNOW: Five persons were killed and four injured in Unnao in a storm that struck the area and two persons were feared dead in Bilhaur, Kanpur on Monday evening.

Relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the two deaths in Bilhaur took place due to lightning strikes. “The district magistrates of both areas have been told to ensure that relief measures are taken immediately and compensation is given to families within 24 hours,” he said.

Unnao: 4 people died in the storm with lightning which lashed parts of the city this evening. All the bodies sent for postmortem. Several houses damaged and trees uprooted in the region. pic.twitter.com/WTYwgp9JqQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

He added that there was no immediate alert for any further severe thunderstorms in the state. Thunderstorms have claimed more than 130 lives in Uttar Pradesh just this month. The government is distributing Rs 4 lakh for families of each of the deceased.