Akhilesh Yadav sees BJP design behind faulty EVMs, VVPATs; demands future elections through ballot paper

The SP chief asserted that it was an issue of probe as to why the EVMs and VVATS developed snags only in the segments where grand alliance had a prominent presence.

Published: 29th May 2018

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on ruling BJP after large scale anomalies in EVMs and VVAPT during Kairana and Noorpur bypoll on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday
vociferously batted for the use of ballot papers in the upcoming all elections in the country.

Interacting with media persons at a press conference, the SP chief asserted that it was an issue of probe as to why the EVMs and VVATS developed snags only in the segments where grand alliance had a
prominent presence.

Claiming that people had lost faith in EVMs and the elelctoal system should return to ballot paper, the SP chief was of the view that if developed countries like Germany and others could rely on ballot paper, why could it not be done in India.

Raising a finger of suspicion at the ruling BJP, Akhilesh said apparently it was all a part of strategy to keep those voters away from voting who would not have voted for BJP. “Even police resorted to cane charging the voters to intimidate them in areas where alliance candidate was going strong,” he said. HE claimed that the ruling BJP approached the election commission as a cover up of their deeds.

“When they found opposition going to the Election Commission with complaints of anomalies, BJP too ran to the poll panel to lodge complaint to hide their strategy. At least now they also admit that EVMs can malfunction,” said Akhilesh adding that the reason given by EC was ridiculous exposing BJP’s strategy to stop people from voting against them.

The SP chief claimed that depite using all tricks up their sleeves, the BJP was set to lose both Kairana and Noorpur. “The PM conducted road show in the adjacent district jjust a day ahead of polling, still the BJP has failed to get votes,” he said harping on the use of ballot papers again.

Kairana is being seen as a referendum on BJP government ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh whose daughter Mriganka is BJP candidate -- pitted
against Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan supported by the Congress, SP, BSP and AAP.

The Noorpur bypoll was necessitated by death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan. The BJP has fielded his wife Avani Singh, while SP has given ticket to Naeemul Hasan.

