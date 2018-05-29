Home Nation

BJP chief Amit Shah to meet former Army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag, expert Subhash Kashyap

The party expects that at least 1 lakh people will be directly contacted under this unique 'contact' programme.

NEW DELHI: Launching his ''Sampark for Samarthan (contact for support)' programme, BJP chief Amit Shah will on Tuesday meet former Army Chief Gen (Retd) Dalbir Singh Suhag at Gurgaon.

Later in the afternoon, Mr Shah will meet former Lok Sabha Secretary General and constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap as part of the party's drive to share the Modi government's successes with well-known people from various fields and take their feedback, party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kickstarted a "special kind" of mass outreach where the beneficiaries of various government schemes like Ujjwala Yojana at various levels interacted with him.

On Tuesday, he interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mudra Yozana scheme.

The party has launched 'sampark for samarthan' (contact for support) to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government as it prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to personally contact at least 50 people.

BJP sources said the central leadership has directed each party worker to contact at least 10 people and brief them about government schemes and take feedback.

Around 4,000 party functionaries, including chief ministers, Union ministers, down to panchayat members across the country will participate in this programme, party leader Anil Baluni said.

Prime Minister Modi has already launched a survey on his Namo app, asking people to rate the performance of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

People have been requested to give suitable feedback to MPs and MLAs in their constituencies.

"It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the central government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo app," Mr Modi has tweeted on May 26.

