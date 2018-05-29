Home Nation

Coast Guards of India, Pakistan hold talks, focus on maritime boundary violations by fishermen

A meeting between the two maritime security agencies was scheduled for October last year, but was called off amid tension between India and Pakistan following the Kulbhushan Jadhav episode.

Published: 29th May 2018 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coast Guards of India and Pakistan held talks during a high level meeting on Monday. (Twitter | Indian Coast Guard)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India today conveyed to Pakistan the need for instituting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for immediate release and repatriation of fishermen who inadvertently cross the international maritime boundary, an official statement said.

The emphasis on the SOP was given during the talks between the Coast Guards of the two countries, where issues pertaining to boundary violations by fishermen and enhancing cooperation in the area of maritime search and rescue, and combating pollution at sea, were discussed.

"A lot of focus of the meeting was on (violation of maritime boundary by) fishermen," Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh said.

An official statement said, "During the meeting, the Indian side reiterated the need for instituting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for immediate release and repatriation of the fishermen who cross the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) inadvertently as the issue needs to be approached in humanitarian context."

Further, expeditious exchange of information about the apprehension of fishing boats and fishermen by both sides was also recognised to ensure safety of the fisherfolks, the statement said.

Several fishermen from both countries are languishing in each other's jails.

"Focus of the talks was also on cooperation in the area of search and rescue operations and cooperation in the field of (maritime) pollution," the Coast Guard Director Genera added.

The four-member delegation of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) is being led by its Director General Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman.

Rehman was accompanied by Director (Operations) of the PMSA, an official each from Pakistan's Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Two members -- a defence attache and a political secretary -- at the Pakistan High Commission here also participated in the talks.

The high-level meeting was conducted under the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two agencies in 2005.

A meeting between the two maritime security agencies was scheduled for October last year, but was called off amid tension between India and Pakistan following the Kulbhushan Jadhav episode.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national and former navy officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on the charges of alleged spying.

India has denied the charges and approached the International Court of Justice against the sentence.

This annual meeting is a significant link between the two maritime agencies for addressing issues pertaining to maritime boundary violations by fishermen and enhancing cooperation in the domain of maritime search and rescue and marine environment pollution.

"The two service heads from Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan MSA also have a hotline link between them for regular exchange of information on non-military maritime issues as per the MoU between the two governments," a statement by the Indian Coast Guard said.

The Pakistani delegation will be in India till May 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard india pakistan fishermen maritime security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title