By UNI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at an eatery at the Gupta Market, near Malad station on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 0800 hrs in MM Mithaiwala shop, a one-storied structure, but no injuries were reported, fire brigade sources said.

Three fire engines, four water tankers and one ambulance were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Further details were awaited, the sources added.