Home Nation

Girls outperform boys in CBSE class 10 board exams

The overall pass percentage was 86.70, it said. Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32.

Published: 29th May 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of school students celebrating after board exam results (Express Photo | A Sanesh)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four students topped the Class 10 CBSE examinations this year even as girls once again stole a march over boys.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board exam results today.

The overall pass percentage was 86.70, it said. Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32.

Four students -- Prakhar Mittal of DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal of RP Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg of Scottish International School, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G of Bhavan's Vidyalaya, Kochi -- topped the exam with 499 marks out of 500, the board said.

While seven students secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497.

The top three performing regions are -- Thiruvananthapuram (pass percentage 99.60), Chennai (97.37) and Ajmer (91.86).

Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62. As many as 1,31,493 candidates secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 27,426 candidates secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said.

The pass percentage for differently-abled students was 92.55, with Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topping in the category by securing 489 marks out of 500.

Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

As many as 135 candidates in the differently-abled category secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 21 of them secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said. As many as 1,86,067 candidates got compartment.

The board exams this year were marred by controversy with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand.

The HRD Ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper in the "interest of students".

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE Class 10 results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao