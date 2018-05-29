Girls outperform boys in CBSE class 10 board exams

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four students topped the Class 10 CBSE examinations this year even as girls once again stole a march over boys.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board exam results today.

The overall pass percentage was 86.70, it said. Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32.

Four students -- Prakhar Mittal of DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal of RP Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg of Scottish International School, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G of Bhavan's Vidyalaya, Kochi -- topped the exam with 499 marks out of 500, the board said.

While seven students secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497.

The top three performing regions are -- Thiruvananthapuram (pass percentage 99.60), Chennai (97.37) and Ajmer (91.86).

Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62. As many as 1,31,493 candidates secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 27,426 candidates secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said.

The pass percentage for differently-abled students was 92.55, with Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topping in the category by securing 489 marks out of 500.

Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

As many as 135 candidates in the differently-abled category secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 21 of them secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said. As many as 1,86,067 candidates got compartment.

The board exams this year were marred by controversy with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand.

The HRD Ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper in the "interest of students".

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams this year.