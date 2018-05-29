Maharashtra: Re-polling in 49 booths of Bhandara-Gondia on May 30

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday ordered a re-polling in 49 booth of the Bhndara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency where polling for by election took place on Monday. The re-polling will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, May 30) between 7 am and 6 pm, the ECI has said in a press statement released here. The results of the by election are to be declared on Thursday May 31.

The voters would be marked on their ring finger during this re-polling, the ECI statement said.

There were several complaints of EVM-VVPAT malfunctioning during the voting yesterday. Dalit Leader Prakash Ambedkar, while demanding a re-poll, had claimed that complaints regarding EVM malfunction were received from over 400 booths of in all 2000 off booths of the Lok Sabha constituency. After verifying the claims and complaints, the ECI decided for re-poll on 49 booths from five assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, the final polling figures made available by the ECI for the Palghar stand at 53.22 per cent while that of Bhandara-Gondia stand at 53.15 per cent. However, these figures too are too low than the polling in these constituencies in Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly elections of 2014.