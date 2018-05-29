Home Nation

Odisha IAS association accuses Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of 'personally targeting' senior officer

A memorandum submitted to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, demanded that the matter be taken up at the "appropriate level" to avoid repeat of such incidents.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An association representing IAS officers in Odisha today accused Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of "personally targeting" a senior officer.

In a memorandum submitted to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it demanded that the matter be taken up at the "appropriate level" to avoid repeat of such incidents.

The Odisha's IAS officers association said recent episodes in the state and other parts of the country wherein officers, while discharging their professional duties, have been personally attacked by senior members of political executive was a direct attempt to defy constitutional values.

"A case in point is the incident which took place yesterday, i.e. May 28, 2018 at the inauguration of the National Data Centre of NIC, Bhubaneswar, wherein the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas personally targeted a senior IAS officer of the state government, who was attending the function on invitation," the memorandum said.

Several such incidents have also been reported by the field functionaries, it said.

"This has vitiated the working atmosphere and has a demoralising effect on the officers and employees of state government," the memorandum said.

The IAS association of Odisha strongly condemns such incidents and stands by all the state government employees facing such situations, it said.

"While we stand committed to the cause of public good and would constantly continue to work to the best of our abilities to ensure that Odisha continues to march ahead and progress, we appeal to the chief minister to take up the matter at the appropriate level so that such incidents are not repeated in future," the association demanded.

There are about 178 IAS officers posted in the state, according to Union Personnel Ministry data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao