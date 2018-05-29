Repolling in 73 booths of Kairana Lok Sabha constituency recommended by authorities

By UNI

SHAMLI: Authorities of Kairana Lok Sabha constituency have recommended repolling in 73 booths of five assembly segments, where polling was held on Monday.

Official sources here on Tuesday said the recommendations have been sent to the Election Commission for approval.

If the approval is given then, the repolling would be held on Wednesday as the counting of votes are scheduled on Thursday.

Almost all the repolling recommended by the polling officials are due to malfunctioning of the VVPAT.

The DGP office has also instructed the authorities of Shamli and Saharanpur not to remove the security from these 73 booths.

Reports say that the malfunctioning occurred due to hot weather.