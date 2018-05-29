Home Nation

RSS top leaders hold meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, central ministers

According to sources the meeting was inconclusive and another round of deliberations is expected on Tuesday and also on Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 29th May 2018 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Top RSS leaders held a crucial round of meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah and six cabinet ministers here on Monday to discuss issues concerning governance and implementation of several issues.

Besides Mr Shah, senior leaders Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Ram Madhav and Ram Lal were present along with ministers Maneka Gandhi, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Rajyavardhan Rathore, J P Nadda, Mahesh Sharma and Prakash Javadekar.

According to sources the meeting was inconclusive and another round of deliberations is expected on Tuesday and also on Wednesday and Thursday.

Top RSS leaders along with central ministers and BJP leaders may also take up issues raised by Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh vis-a-vis job scenario in the country.

However, in a statement on Tuesday morning RSS all-India publicity chief Arun Kumar said the meetings between RSS and BJP leaders and other Sanghparivar units will continue till May 31.

He sought to clarify, "These are not Samanvay (coordination) meetings, neither these are decision making meetings."

"Inspired by RSS, Swayamsevaks are active through 35 different organisations in various walks of social life. The organisations working in the same field occasionally come together to share their experiments, experiences and observations," Mr Kumar said.

He further explained that to enable detailed discussions these organisations are grouped in various groups working in the same field.

"They are grouped as Seva (Service activities) Vaicharik (Intellectual arena), Arthik ( Economy), Shiksha (Education), Samajik (social activities) etc. Such group meeting are taking place every year since 2007," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RSS BJP Amit Shah Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Ram Madhav Maneka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. | Instagram
Why are Peecee and Abhishek refusing to work with each other?
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao