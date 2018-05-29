RSS top leaders hold meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, central ministers

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Top RSS leaders held a crucial round of meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah and six cabinet ministers here on Monday to discuss issues concerning governance and implementation of several issues.

Besides Mr Shah, senior leaders Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Ram Madhav and Ram Lal were present along with ministers Maneka Gandhi, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Rajyavardhan Rathore, J P Nadda, Mahesh Sharma and Prakash Javadekar.

According to sources the meeting was inconclusive and another round of deliberations is expected on Tuesday and also on Wednesday and Thursday.

Top RSS leaders along with central ministers and BJP leaders may also take up issues raised by Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh vis-a-vis job scenario in the country.

However, in a statement on Tuesday morning RSS all-India publicity chief Arun Kumar said the meetings between RSS and BJP leaders and other Sanghparivar units will continue till May 31.

He sought to clarify, "These are not Samanvay (coordination) meetings, neither these are decision making meetings."

"Inspired by RSS, Swayamsevaks are active through 35 different organisations in various walks of social life. The organisations working in the same field occasionally come together to share their experiments, experiences and observations," Mr Kumar said.

He further explained that to enable detailed discussions these organisations are grouped in various groups working in the same field.

"They are grouped as Seva (Service activities) Vaicharik (Intellectual arena), Arthik ( Economy), Shiksha (Education), Samajik (social activities) etc. Such group meeting are taking place every year since 2007," he said.