Stone pelted at Sealdah-Rajdhani Express, six injured

The miscreants hurled stones at 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express when it was crossing Manpur station.

Published: 29th May 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUGHALSARAI: At least six passengers were injured when unidentified men pelted stones at Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Bihar's Gaya district late on Monday night.

The police said that the passengers of a train bound for Gaya in Bihar were furious as it was halted at the Manpur Junction in order to give way for Rajdhani to pass through. It is here that the infuriated passengers pelted stones at the train managing to break the panes.

A wounded passenger, Rakhishand Gupta said, "A stone fell on my back while I was sleeping."

Few families de-boarded the train fearing another onslaught.

Railway authorities sprung into action and replaced broken panes at Gaya Junction railway and Mughal Sarai junction stations.

"As per Control Room's instruction we repaired the broken glasses," said Senior Section Engineer, Carriage and Wagons, Mughalsarai, M. Shukla.

