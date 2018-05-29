Train services resume in south Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train services resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for security reasons for four days in south Kashmir following damage caused to track by the demonstrators, who were protesting against the arrest of some youths during nocturnal raids in Anantnag district on Friday.

All trains were running as per schedule on Srinagar-Badgam to Baramulla route in north Kashmir normally, a senior railway official told UNI.

He said several Track Circuit Operating Clip (TCOCs) were missing after protests by demonstrators demanding release of youths arrested by police at Arwani in Anantnag, he said.

This was the second time the TCOCs were stolen during the demonstration, as on May 9, 300 clips were found missing after demonstration at Panzgam in Anantnag.

The track was repaired and rail traffic resumed on the route.

Therefore, trains will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu today, he said.

In May, train services were suspended 14 times in Kashmir valley partially or fully for security reasons.