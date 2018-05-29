Home Nation

Two dreaded criminals shot dead in Meerut

The criminals sustained critical injuries during an encounter and they died while on way to the hospital.

By UNI

MEERUT: Two dreaded criminals were shot dead by Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police during an encounter in Kankerkheda area of the district on Tuesday morning.

STF sources said that several criminal cases were registered against the duo, identified as Himanshu alias Narsi and Dheeraj.

State police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their head.

The criminals sustained critical injuries during the encounter and they died while on way to the hospital.

They were also involved in April 27, Meerut Highway loot and murder incident.

The sources said both the criminals were shooters of Yogesh Bhadaura gang.

