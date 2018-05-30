BJP campaign to highlight Modi regime’s achievements

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah launched the ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ campaign on Tuesday to reach out to prominent citizens and familiarise them with the achievements of the Narendra Modi regime.

He called on former Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap as part of the campaign and handed over literature listing the government’s achievements in the agriculture, social welfare and economic sectors.

“In the last four years, the Modi government has taken many initiatives to improve the lives of the people. The objective of the campaign is to familiarise people with the steps taken by the Centre,” said Shah, who will be meeting 50 prominent citizens as part of the campaign.

The BJP has decided to connect with the people to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi regime. Shah said the aim of the campaign was to ensure that BJP workers reached every household in the country.

About 4,000 prominent leaders have been picked to reach out to about a lakh prominent citizens. “We have identified 50 lakh workers who will be meeting the common people. They will discuss and explain the achievements of the Modi government,” Shah said.

The 4000 leaders include Central ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, MPs, MLAs, zila panchayat members and office-bearers. The BJP chief has set a target for each party member to connect with at least 10 people.