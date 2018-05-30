Home Nation

Campaign in Mizoram to drive out 'radical Hindu' Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan

Rajasekharan, who replaced Lt Gen (retired) Nirbhay Sharma, had earlier served the BJP’s Kerala unit as its chief and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a pracharak. 

Published: 30th May 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan | Express Photo

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A day after Kummanam Rajasekharan took over as the Governor of Mizoram on Tuesday, a campaign has been launched to drive the “radical Hindu” out of the state.

Rajasekharan, who replaced Lt Gen (retired) Nirbhay Sharma, had earlier served the BJP’s Kerala unit as its chief and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a pracharak. 

The anti-corruption organisation-turned-political party, People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), is spearheading the campaign. It appealed to all church organisations, political parties, NGOs and the people at large to join the campaign to oust the Governor.

“We all know that Mr. Kummanam Rajasekharan was newly sworn in as the Governor of our state. He is well-known for his anti-secularism that goes against the Indian Constitution. He has been a hardcore member of RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Aikya Vedi; well known as being against Christian missionaries and Christians in general. He was the general convener of Nilakkal Action Council and was directly instrumental in the Nilakkal Hindu-Christian conflict of 1983,” PRISM said in a statement issued jointly by its president Vanlalruata and general secretary Lalrinzuala Chawngthu.

The statement added: “Rajasekharan was also one of the key accused when American Christian missionary, Joseph Cooper, was attacked and injured, and was actively involved in attempting to drive out about 50 Christian missionaries they had listed in 2003. He was the person who had asked the then Governor to take action against the then Chief Secretary when Kerala Chief Secretary delivered God’s word in the bicentenary celebration of Malankara Orthodox Church in 2015”. 

Stating that the people of poll-bound Mizoram do not want a person like Rajasekharan as their Governor, PRISM requested church organisations, political parties and NGOs “to take steps to make him leave Mizoram early”.

Rajasekharan’s swearing-in was preceded by protests. At least two organisations – Global Council of Indian Christians and PRISM – voiced their anger over the appointment.

“Ours is a Christian state and he is an RSS activist who is actively involved in various Hindu organisations. Assembly election in Mizoram will be held later this year and we have no doubt his appointment is an election tactic of the BJP. If he is there, the BJP will surely use him in its favour,” Vanlalruata told The New Indian Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kummanam Rajasekharan Mizoram governor RSS BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners