Home Nation

CBI produces progress report of probe into Unnao rape case in Allahabad High Court

Main accused, MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, prayed to the court to have an impartial analysis of the case and that he should also be given a chance to narrate his side of the story.

Published: 30th May 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar | PTI File Photo

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Unnao rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices submitted its progress report in the case to the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

The report was submitted by the central probe agency in a sealed cover before the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that it had issued a letter to transfer the POCSO Act case in Unnao to the CBI court. In the previous appearance, the agency had also filed an application seeking transfer of the case to Lucknow from Unnao.

Appearing in the High Court on Wednesday, while main accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar prayed to the court to have an impartial analysis of the case and that he should also be given a chance to narrate his side of the story.  Referring to the alleged custodial death of victims father on April 10, Sengar denied his role and involvement in any way.

The bench, however, refused to interfere in the matter. There was also a demand from the accused to determine the age of the victim – who has been mentioned a minor – but the court said it could not interfere in the matter.

However, the court fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing.

Notably, the High Court had taken the congnisance of a petition by senior advocate Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi demanding court-monitored investigation into the case and had directed the probe agency to file the status report in the case on April 13. Since then CBI has submitted progress reports of the probe into the case in High Court thrice on May 2, May 21 and May 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners