CBI produces progress report of probe into Unnao rape case in Allahabad High Court

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Unnao rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices submitted its progress report in the case to the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

The report was submitted by the central probe agency in a sealed cover before the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that it had issued a letter to transfer the POCSO Act case in Unnao to the CBI court. In the previous appearance, the agency had also filed an application seeking transfer of the case to Lucknow from Unnao.

Appearing in the High Court on Wednesday, while main accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar prayed to the court to have an impartial analysis of the case and that he should also be given a chance to narrate his side of the story. Referring to the alleged custodial death of victims father on April 10, Sengar denied his role and involvement in any way.

The bench, however, refused to interfere in the matter. There was also a demand from the accused to determine the age of the victim – who has been mentioned a minor – but the court said it could not interfere in the matter.

However, the court fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing.

Notably, the High Court had taken the congnisance of a petition by senior advocate Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi demanding court-monitored investigation into the case and had directed the probe agency to file the status report in the case on April 13. Since then CBI has submitted progress reports of the probe into the case in High Court thrice on May 2, May 21 and May 30.