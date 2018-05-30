Home Nation

Former Himachal Pradesh governor Urmila Singh dies at 71

Belonging to a family of freedom fighters, Singh was appointed as the governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2010.

By PTI

INDORE: Former Himachal Pradesh governor and Congress leader Urmila Singh died today due to prolonged illness at a private hospital in Indore.

She was 71.

Singh was admitted to Bombay hospital in the city on January 6 after she had contracted pneumonia, a hospital official said.

She was kept on a life support systems for a long time and her condition remained unstable.

Singh also suffered from some brain problem which affected her consciousness, the official said.

Belonging to a family of freedom fighters, Singh was appointed as the governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2010.

Prior to that, she had served as the chairman of the National Scheduled Tribes Commission (NCTC).

Singh is survived by an MLA son and a daughter.

Her husband had died earlier, family sources said.

Singh had also served as a minister in Madhya Pradesh government and had headed the state Congress unit.

Her son Yogendra Singh represents Lakhnadoun seat in Seoni district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress president Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and other expressed grief over Singh's demise.

