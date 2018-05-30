Home Nation

India-Nepal joint battalion level exercise Surya Kiran-XIII commences

The aim of the exercise is a joint training of troops in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism operations in both jungle and mountainous terrain and disaster management.

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India. (File photos | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: The 13th edition of bilateral annual military Exercise Surya Kiran, between India and Nepal Army commenced at Pithoragarh on Wednesday.

Over 300 soldiers from both the countries will take part in this exercise, which will ensure better coordination between armies of both the countries in disaster management, anti-terrorism operations and strengthening of the bilateral relations.

Surya Kiran can be termed as the facade of long-standing strategic ties between India and Nepal.

With the focus on the implementation of key India-assisted projects and building the trust between two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nepal, after which it was assumed that battalion level military exercise will strenthen the Indo-Nepal relations in many aspects.

As part of the exercise important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter insurgency, terrorism operations and disaster management will be conducted.

Both the Armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refined drills and procedures for joint operation wherever the needed.

It would be the first time when women soldiers of Nepal army will join the Surya-Kiran in Pithoragarh.

Over 10 women soldiers lead by their officer will focus on a special drill designed to counter terrorist activities and disaster management in not so favourable conditions.

The culmination of exercise will be done with a 72 hours joint exercise which will show the joint skills of soldiers while conducting any counter terrorist operation.

