Indian Air Force chopper deployed to douse fire in Malviya Nagar

By UNI

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force chopper with bambi bucket has been deployed on Wednesday from the Palam Airport to release water in an effort to douse the fire which broke out on Tuesday evening in the Malviya Nagar area of the national capital.

"We have launched a Mi 17 helicopter for Bambi operations from Palam to try and contain fire at Malviya Nagar godown," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Bambi bucket is a specialised bucket suspended on a cable carried by a chopper to deliver water for aerial firefighting.

So far, 16 fire tenders have been stationed but the thick smoke still continues to cover the entire vicinity.

No casualties have been reported from the site of the incident, and 13 buildings, a school and a gym have been evacuated till now, according to sources.