Home Nation

Indian Air Force chopper deployed to douse fire in Malviya Nagar

Bambi bucket is a specialised bucket suspended on a cable carried by a chopper to deliver water for aerial firefighting.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Fire officials trying to control fire in a rubber factory at Malviya Nagar area in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force chopper with bambi bucket has been deployed on Wednesday from the Palam Airport to release water in an effort to douse the fire which broke out on Tuesday evening in the Malviya Nagar area of the national capital.

"We have launched a Mi 17 helicopter for Bambi operations from Palam to try and contain fire at Malviya Nagar godown," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Bambi bucket is a specialised bucket suspended on a cable carried by a chopper to deliver water for aerial firefighting.

So far, 16 fire tenders have been stationed but the thick smoke still continues to cover the entire vicinity.

No casualties have been reported from the site of the incident, and 13 buildings, a school and a gym have been evacuated till now, according to sources. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malviya nagar fire Indian Air Force chopper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners