Jammu and Kashmir government submits Devika river rejuvenation project to Centre for approval

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government has submitted a detailed report of the Rs 189 crore Devika river rejuvenation project to the Centre for approval.

The detailed project report (DPR) amounting to Rs 189.22 crore has been formulated for the Devika rejuvenation project and submitted for approval to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India (GOI), District Development Commissioner Ravinder Kumar said.

The river holds religious significance as it is revered by Hindus as the sister of river Ganga.

Also known as Devika Nagari, it originates from the hilly Suddha Mahadev temple in Udhampur district and flows down towards western Punjab (now in Pakistan) where it merges with the Ravi river.

A meeting was held in Udhampur to review the status of the project under the National River Conservation plan.

Udhampur MLA Pawan Gupta, District Development Commissioner Ravinder Kumar, Chief Planning Officer Ashok Khajuria, Superintendent Engineer Satinder Singh and other officers participated in the meeting.

Threadbare discussion was held on development of bathing ghats in the premises of the Devika river, removal of encroachments, sewerage treatment, restoration of natural water bodies and development of catchment area, an official spokesman said.