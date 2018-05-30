Home Nation

Maharashtra re-poll: 23 per cent voting recorded in Bhandara-Gondiya till 11 a.m.

The re-poll was ordered by the Election Commission (EC) after widespread incidents of malfunctioning of VVPAT-EVMs during the polling held on May 28.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

People showing their voter IDs and inked fingers after voting at a polling booth. Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal)

By IANS

NAGPUR: Around 23 per cent voting has been recorded so far in the re-polling in 49 polling stations for the bye-elections to the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency, a poll official said here on Wednesday.

There are no complaints of any glitches in the Electronic Voting Machine-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (EVM-VVPATs) so far at 11 a.m., the half-way mark of the polling process, which will end at 3 p.m. The counting of votes will be held on Thursday.

The re-poll was ordered by the Election Commission (EC) after widespread incidents of malfunctioning of VVPAT-EVMs during the polling held on May 28.

The polling began at 7 a.m. across Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni-Morgaon, Tirora and Gondiya assembly segments that comprise Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary seat in eastern Maharashtra.

Tuesday's fast-paced developments also saw the Collector of Gondiya Abhimanyu R. Kale -- who was overseeing the Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency elections -- being shunted out and replaced by Kadambari S. Balkawde.

The high-stakes bye-elections to the seat, along with Palghar, remained inconclusive on Monday, amidst widespread glitches in EVM-VVPATs and allegations of foul play by all opposition parties and ruling ally Shiv Sena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
re-poll Bhandara-Gondiya Maharashtra re-poll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners