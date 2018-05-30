Maharashtra re-poll: 23 per cent voting recorded in Bhandara-Gondiya till 11 a.m.

By IANS

NAGPUR: Around 23 per cent voting has been recorded so far in the re-polling in 49 polling stations for the bye-elections to the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency, a poll official said here on Wednesday.

There are no complaints of any glitches in the Electronic Voting Machine-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (EVM-VVPATs) so far at 11 a.m., the half-way mark of the polling process, which will end at 3 p.m. The counting of votes will be held on Thursday.

The re-poll was ordered by the Election Commission (EC) after widespread incidents of malfunctioning of VVPAT-EVMs during the polling held on May 28.

The polling began at 7 a.m. across Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni-Morgaon, Tirora and Gondiya assembly segments that comprise Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary seat in eastern Maharashtra.

Tuesday's fast-paced developments also saw the Collector of Gondiya Abhimanyu R. Kale -- who was overseeing the Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency elections -- being shunted out and replaced by Kadambari S. Balkawde.

The high-stakes bye-elections to the seat, along with Palghar, remained inconclusive on Monday, amidst widespread glitches in EVM-VVPATs and allegations of foul play by all opposition parties and ruling ally Shiv Sena.