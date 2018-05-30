Home Nation

Railways rubbishes Arvind Kejriwal's claim, says adequate coal supply in Delhi

Kejriwal had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the shortage of coal in various power plants in and around Delhi.

Published: 30th May 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Tuesday rubbished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the power plants in the national capital were facing a shortage of coal.

"Indian Railways is committed to ensuring adequate coal supplies in power plants serving Delhi. Keeping in view the higher power demand in the last few days, supply of rakes for transporting coal to power plants (supplying power to Delhi) has been further stepped up," the Railways said in a statement.

"During the last 3 days, 7 rakes per day have been supplied to Dadri, 1.7 rakes per day to Badarpur and 3.5 rakes to Jhajhar power plants. Adequate pipeline being is also maintained for these plants for sustained coal supplies. As on date, 55 rakes for these 3 plants were in the pipeline and sufficient quality of coal would continue to be supplied to these power plants," the statement added.

Kejriwal had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the shortage of coal in various power plants in and around Delhi, citing the increasing power demands and non-availability of transportation rakes with the Railways as the primary reason for the said deficiency. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal coal shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners