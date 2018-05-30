Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh horror: Pack of dogs eat two-year-old girl

The stray dogs took the baby from a double-storey building to a sugarcane field and ate her on Monday.

Published: 30th May 2018 12:45 AM

Stray dogs

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: In a horrific incident, a two-year-old girl was eaten by a pack of dogs at Bhim Nagar colony in Govind Puri area of Modinagar, a district official said on Tuesday.

The stray dogs took the baby from a double-storey building to a sugarcane field and ate her on Monday, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Modinagar, Pawan Agarwal, said.

The enraged people of the area raised slogans against the Modinagar Municipality.

Agarwal said, "taking cognizance of the death of the baby, orders were passed to the municipality officials to catch the stray dogs. A drive was launched and many dogs were caught after giving them tranquillisers."

TAGS
Stray dogs stray dog menace dogs

