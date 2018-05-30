Uttar Pradesh horror: Pack of dogs eat two-year-old girl

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: In a horrific incident, a two-year-old girl was eaten by a pack of dogs at Bhim Nagar colony in Govind Puri area of Modinagar, a district official said on Tuesday.

The stray dogs took the baby from a double-storey building to a sugarcane field and ate her on Monday, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Modinagar, Pawan Agarwal, said.

The enraged people of the area raised slogans against the Modinagar Municipality.

Agarwal said, "taking cognizance of the death of the baby, orders were passed to the municipality officials to catch the stray dogs. A drive was launched and many dogs were caught after giving them tranquillisers."