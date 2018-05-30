West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks GTA to focus on water crisis, sewerage, roads

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday advised state government authorities in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts to focus on water crisis, sewerage, construction and upkeep of roads and waste management.

Speaking at the administrative review meeting of the two districts in Kalimpong on Wednesday, she expressed displeasure over the slow implementation of developmental works in the hill districts.

“Let us concentrate on four major issues which are water, sewerage, roads and waste management. We have to continuously work on these issues to solve them,” she said.

She also asked the officials to complete pending projects on time and properly supervise them. The West Bengal Chief Minister once again stressed on audit of funds sent to Gorkha Territorial Administration. “Money sent to GTA and to other departments is government money and needs to be spent judiciously. Proper supervision of projects is needed,” she added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also indicated that more hydro-power projects may come up in different parts of the two hill districts.