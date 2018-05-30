Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks GTA to focus on water crisis, sewerage, roads

Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure over the slow implementation of developmental works in the hill districts.

Published: 30th May 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday advised state government authorities in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts to focus on water crisis, sewerage, construction and upkeep of roads and waste management.

Speaking at the administrative review meeting of the two districts in Kalimpong on Wednesday, she expressed displeasure over the slow implementation of developmental works in the hill districts.

“Let us concentrate on four major issues which are water, sewerage, roads and waste management. We have to continuously work on these issues to solve them,” she said.

She also asked the officials to complete pending projects on time and properly supervise them. The West Bengal Chief Minister once again stressed on audit of funds sent to Gorkha Territorial Administration. “Money sent to GTA and to other departments is government money and needs to be spent judiciously. Proper supervision of projects is needed,” she added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also indicated that more hydro-power projects may come up in different parts of the two hill districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Darjeeling Kalimpong

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners