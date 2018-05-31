Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh starts statewide 'Ekta Yatra' from Ram temple to unify Congress for 2018 poll battle in Madhya Pradesh

Singh offered prayers at the world-famous Ramraja Temple in Orchha town of Tikamgarh district before beginning the yatra which will travel across all 51 districts of the state till August 31.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Aiming to turn faction-ridden Congress into a unified force for 2018 assembly polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh started the opposition party’s statewide ‘Ekta Yatra’ from Tikamgarh district on Thursday.

Leading the trek as the chairman of the newly constituted State Congress’ 13-member Coordination Committee, Singh started the Yatra along with other members of the committee, after offering prayers at the world-famous Ramraja Temple in Orchha town of Tikamgarh district.

The temple dedicated to Lord Ram is considered to be Madhya Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Accompanied by better half Amrita Rai and members of the Coordination Committee, Singh offered prayers at the temple before beginning the yatra which will travel across all 51 districts of the state till August 31.

The committee members, who joined Singh in the yatra, included former Rajya Sabha member Satyavrat Chaturvedi, who has long been seen as a bitter rival of Singh within the party and is now considered close to Guna MP and State Congress Election Campaign Committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“It’s a yatra to rejuvenate the Congress workers all across the state and iron out differences between different leaders of the party in every district, to enable the party to throw the BJP government out of power from MP,” said Singh before beginning his trek.

On being queried by scribes about following the BJP’s path of espousing Lord Ram before an important yatra, the septuagenarian leader Singh said “I’ve been coming to the temple of Ramraja since last 40 years. Since Lord Ram is also the ishtha dev (deity) of our home town Raghogarh, Ramraja has always showered his blessings on me. Owing to this it was our decision to begin the party’s yatra from this temple only, praying that a united Congress is able to end the 15-years misrule of BJP in MP,” said Singh.

He also played down the queries pertaining to his long-standing differences with Satyavrat Chaturvedi affecting the yatra. “There are no differences between me and him (Chaturvedi). We’ve had a long association of 40 years and I call him by his home name Vinod, which speaks about the bonding between both of us,” maintained Singh.

A smiling Chaturvedi also seconded Singh’s views, exuding confidence that a united Congress will throw out the BJP from power in the next polls in MP.

The statewide trek which started will travel through three districts of water-starved Bundelkhand region of MP till June 2, including Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur and Panna, before observing a temporary halt of a few days for the success of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi’s June 6 rally in Mandsaur.

The yatra marks the return of Singh to active politics in MP, after 15 years of self-imposed exile from state’s politics in the wake of defeat against the Uma Bharti-led BJP in 2003.

Prior to this yatra, Singh along with wife Amrita had undertaken the rigorous six-months Narmada Parikrama on foot, travelling through parts of MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra located on the banks of river Narmada.

The yatra which will see participation of senior state party leaders, including MP Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath, former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and leader of opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ from time to time will be complete by August 31.

The 13 members of the Coordination Committee, including Singh who have been tasked with the onerous job of unifying various factions of Congress in all districts of the state have taken a resolve of not contesting the year end assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress BJP Digvijaya Singh Ekta Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision