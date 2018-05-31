Include male child victims of sexual abuse in victim compensation scheme: Maneka Gandhi to states, UTs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to issue necessary directions to departments concerned to take steps to include male child victims of sexual abuse in the Victim Compensation Scheme.

In a letter to chief ministers, the Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister also said compensation, including interim compensation, should be given to the victim on time.

"The minister has urged the states/UTs to issue necessary directions to the departments concerned to take necessary steps for including male child victims of sexual abuse in the Victim Compensation Scheme/Fund," a statement issued by the WCD ministry stated.

The Minister also highlighted that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is gender neutral and safeguards the interest of not only the girl child but also the male child.

The letter also mentions that as per National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) data, though 31 state governments have notified their Victim Compensation Scheme under Rule 7, POCSO Rules, 2012, the disbursements of compensation has not been uniform or satisfactory, the statement added.

The Minister also mentioned that in some of the states, the interim compensation to child victims of sexual abuse was not being awarded to meet the immediate medical and other needs of the child for relief or rehabilitation.

The letter said that the male child, who is the most neglected victim of child sexual abuse, is being ignored for award of compensation and needs to be included.