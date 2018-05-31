Judiciary to be blamed for deferring decision on elevating Justice KM Joseph: P Chidambaram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday blamed the judiciary and the government for not elevating Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court.

"At the moment the blame lies with the judiciary. Having decided to reiterate the elevation, they have deferred their decision. It is bizarre to defer the reiteration," the former finance minister said, when asked who is to be blamed for not elevating Justice Joseph.

"The government in general is to be blamed for it," he was quick to add.

The issue has been a bone of contention and the centre of a row between the government and the judiciary.

Chidambaram also alleged that the government was "profiling" the candidates for being appointed as judges.

"They are looking at aspects beyond a person's legal competence to be a judge. That is wrong," he said.