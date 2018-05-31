Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life term till death for raping minor

By UNI

BETUL: A local court has sentenced one person to life imprisonment till death on the charge of raping a minor and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on him in Madhya Pradesh's Betul District, police said.

According to the prosecution, the two-year-old victim was at her house along with her two sisters, aged six and 10 years, and his four-year-old brother while her parents were not at home on August 26 last year when Sammal (19) took her along with him and sexually assaulted her.

Additional Sessions Judge Pratibha Sathvane delivered the verdict yesterday.