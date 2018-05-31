Maharastra agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar (67) died of a massive heart attack here in the hours of Thursday.

Fundkar woke up early at around 4.15 am today at his official residence as he started to feel uneasy. He requested the security guards to rush him to a hospital. They rushed him to the Breach Candy hospital where he was declared brought dead, his personal staff told the New Indian Express.

Born in 1950, Fundkar was instrumental in spreading the message of BJP in Vidarbha and among the farming communities. He was the president of the state BJP and had also represented the party in Lok Sabha as well as the state assembly several times. Currently he was member of the state legislative council and was sworn in as cabinet minister on July 8, 2016.