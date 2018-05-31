Home Nation

Maharastra agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar dies of heart attack

Born in 1950, Fundkar was instrumental in spreading the message of BJP in Vidarbha and among the farming communities.

Published: 31st May 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Late Maharashtra agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar. (Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar (67) died of a massive heart attack here in the hours of Thursday.

Fundkar woke up early at around 4.15 am today at his official residence as he started to feel uneasy. He requested the security guards to rush him to a hospital. They rushed him to the Breach Candy hospital where he was declared brought dead, his personal staff told the New Indian Express.

Born in 1950, Fundkar was instrumental in spreading the message of BJP in Vidarbha and among the farming communities. He was the president of the state BJP and had also represented the party in Lok Sabha as well as the state assembly several times. Currently he was member of the state legislative council and was sworn in as cabinet minister on July 8, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharastra agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar heart attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon