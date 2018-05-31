Six injured as caste violence rocks UP village 

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least six people were injured in clashes that broke out between two groups belonging to different castes in Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The violence was reported last evening in Malira village under the Kotwali police station following a minor dispute between the Dalits and the Tyagis.

After a brief altercation, both the groups pelted stones at each other, SHO Anil Kaperwal said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure.