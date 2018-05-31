Home Nation

Startup MoU signed ahead of PM Modi's visit to Singapore

The MoU kick-starts an incubation programme that aims to foster collaboration between Singapore and Indian start-ups through jointly organised networking events, workshops etc.

Published: 31st May 2018 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore startups can now gain faster entry to India's vibrant startup ecosystem to form partnerships and co-innovate with Indian startups after a state-owned enterprise here has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with one of the largest global entrepreneurship organisations of Indian-origin.

The MoU between Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Singapore was signed yesterday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the country on a three-day visit.

The MoU kick-starts an incubation programme that aims to foster collaboration between Singapore and Indian start-ups through jointly organised networking events, workshops and sessions with in-market mentors.

Singapore startups can now gain faster entry to India's vibrant startup ecosystem to form partnerships and co-innovate with Indian startups, said ESG in a statement yesterday.

The MOU with TiE Singapore, one of the largest global entrepreneurship organisations of Indian-origin which began in Silicon Valley and boast of strong funding muscles and deep pockets, kickstarts the "Singapore  India Incubation Programme" by Startup SG1, led by Enterprise Singapore, with the support of Trade Associations and Chambers and startup partners.

As a start, TiE Singapore will be running a startup mission in July with 10 Singapore startups to meet with Indian startups, corporates, mentors and investors to partner and co-innovate solutions in fintech, e-services and deeptech.

With a network of 11,000 members globally, India currently constitutes one third of TiE's global membership.

TiE was formed by Silicon Valley-based Indian technologists.

Tan Soon Kim, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Singapore, said, "India is an up-and-coming hotspot for global startups and businesses. The growth of India's startup landscape has been remarkable."

"The Singapore - India Incubation Programme aims to introduce ideas and concepts between the ecosystems of both countries and foster collaboration between companies in each other's markets and in Southeast Asia.

Over time, we aim to establish a series of key innovation nodes within India to form an innovation network for Singapore companies to tap on," said Tan.

Puneet Pushkarna, Chairman of TiE, said, "The strategic collaboration between TiE and Enterprise Singapore would strengthen the bridge between India and Singapore's startup ecosystem, which today are amongst the most vibrant in the world.

" "With 19 chapters in India alone, TiE provides the fattest pipe of entrepreneurial connectivity between the two countries and we hope to enhance market access opportunities for startups on both sides.

We are confident that the platform would further proliferate networking amongst innovators and allow for the development and adoption of ideas, flow of capital and implementation of technically challenging solutions for the betterment of the society at large," said Pushkarna.

In line with the "Singapore- India Incubation Programme" by Startup SG, Enterprise Singapore will be organising an iAdvisory Seminar: "Startups in India" on June 12 2018, to help Singapore companies understand the startup landscape in India, opportunities and how to enter the market.

India's startup ecosystem ranks third globally, with over 4,750 startups.

Its key focus areas include e-commerce, fintech, healthtech and edutech.

The number of startups in India grew 12 per cent in 2016 and is expected to cross 10,000 by 2020.

In 2017, the value of startup funding amounted to approximately USD 13.7 billion, significantly higher than the USD 4.06 billion of 2016 and the USD 8.4 billion of 2015, said the statement, citing industry data.

The growth is fuelled by increased Government support through startup schemes that eased registration and gave Indian startups priority in Government-led projects and rising middle class which led to a boom in startups tapping into the consumer space, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon