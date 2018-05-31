Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl gangraped, one arrested

Published: 31st May 2018 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his two accomplices at a flat in Garima Garden area in Sahibabad, police said today.

Police said they have arrested the owner of the flat but the two other persons involved in the incident last night escaped before they reached the flat.

The flat owner, identified as Ravi, is a resident of Baghpat, Sahibabad police station SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child Sexual Abuse Gangrape child rape Uttar Pradesh rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision