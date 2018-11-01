Home Nation

Ahead of Rajasthan elections, political battle brews up among BJP workers

As many as 42 workers of  BJP are in the fray to seek party ticket from the Sri Dungargarh assembly constituency of Bikaner.

Published: 01st November 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By ANI

JAIPUR: With Rajasthan assembly elections around the corner, the political battle in the state has intensified- not just between the political parties but within the parties as well.

As many as 42 workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in the fray to seek party ticket from the Sri Dungargarh assembly constituency of Bikaner district.

All of them reached the party office in Jaipur on Wednesday to claim their candidature for the assembly seat. What is even more interesting is- all of them travelled together to the state capital and are even staying at the same place.

ALSO READ: Politicians visit Bhilwara to consult astrologer before Rajasthan Assembly elections

However, the candidates said that there is no internal conflict among them.

One of the contenders, Krishna Ram told ANI, "As many as 42 of our party workers have applied for the ticket from Sri Dungargarh assembly constituency. We have conveyed it to our party leaders that all will support whosoever is given a ticket. We are all dedicated workers of the party."

Rajasthan is slated to go for polls on December 7, and counting of votes will be done on December 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan elections Rajasthan polls Rajasthan Rajasthan Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp