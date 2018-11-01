Ahead of Rajasthan elections, political battle brews up among BJP workers

By ANI

JAIPUR: With Rajasthan assembly elections around the corner, the political battle in the state has intensified- not just between the political parties but within the parties as well.

As many as 42 workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in the fray to seek party ticket from the Sri Dungargarh assembly constituency of Bikaner district.

All of them reached the party office in Jaipur on Wednesday to claim their candidature for the assembly seat. What is even more interesting is- all of them travelled together to the state capital and are even staying at the same place.

However, the candidates said that there is no internal conflict among them.

One of the contenders, Krishna Ram told ANI, "As many as 42 of our party workers have applied for the ticket from Sri Dungargarh assembly constituency. We have conveyed it to our party leaders that all will support whosoever is given a ticket. We are all dedicated workers of the party."

Rajasthan is slated to go for polls on December 7, and counting of votes will be done on December 11.