Home Nation

Applications invited for research grant on visual culture

The year-long grant will commence from April 1, 2019. The deadline for submitting applications is December 15.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Applications have been invited for a Rs 3 lakh research grant in the history of art writing and visual culture, with the focus being on periodicals. It is granted jointly by the Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation (SSAF) and Asia Art Archive (AAA).

Aimed at supporting Indian and South Asian historical practices the grant will be given to one of the three candidates shortlisted by a panel.

The applications are open for Indian nationals residing in India, who have the "relevant academic qualifications", or are engaged in research, writing or publishing professionally.

The year-long grant will commence from April 1, 2019. The deadline for submitting applications is December 15.

The applicants must apply online with a covering letter, CV, project proposals and proposed budget breakdown to both projects@ssaf.in and artgrant@aaa.org.hk.

More details on the grant can be found online on aaa.org.hk.

"We invite proposals that interrogate how periodicals of different kinds -- journals, magazines, little magazines -- contributed to, constituted, and were embedded in the cultural politics of a historical moment.

"Preference will be given to proposals that focus on how the visual arts -- including cover art, illustrations, cartoons, centre spreads, photographs, portfolios, and reproductions of artworks -- were positioned in periodicals in different languages and/or different regions," AAA said on its website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
visual culture Asia Art Archive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp