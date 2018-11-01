Congress takes U-turn over Vyapam scam accused Gulab Singh Kirar's induction

By UNI

BHOPAL: Facing flak for inducting Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) scam accused Gulab Singh Kirar in the Congress in the presence of the party President Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has taken a U-turn over the matter.

Mr Kirar had joined the Congress along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sanjay Sharma and former legislator Kamlapat Arya in Indore two days earlier in Mr Gandhi's presence.

The party's official Twitter handle had informed about the development.

However, the related tweet has been removed.

In a statement issued here, State Congress Media Department Chairperson Shobha Oza said that the party has no relation with Mr Kirar.

However, she confirmed that Mr Sharma and Mr Arya joined the party.

Mr Kirar is a former chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission.

He enjoyed minister of state status.

However, he was suspended from the BJP after his name figured in a first information report (FIR) in connection with the MPPEB scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation.