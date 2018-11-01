Home Nation

If Ram Mandir isn't built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan, asks Congress MLA Roshan Baig

Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig claimed that BJP is trying to bring an ordinance as parliamentary elections are approaching.

Published: 01st November 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Roshan Baig

Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig (File | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Claiming that Muslims are not against construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is building up the issue since Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shivajinagar Roshan Baig on Thursday said that "if the temple is not built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan?"

Speaking to ANI, Baig said: "Muslims are not against the construction of Ram Mandir. If Ram Mandir is not built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan? It should be built in India only."

The Congress leader sharpened his attack on BJP saying that it is trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. "The Ram Mandir matter is in the court. They are just trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims."

He claimed that BJP is trying to bring an ordinance as parliamentary elections are approaching. According to him, the Ram Mandir issue is being raked up as people are unhappy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government's policies such as Demonetisation and Good and Services Tax (GST).

"They are trying to bring ordinance now, why didn't they do it in the last four and a half years? This (Ram Mandir) issue is being raked up because they know people are not satisfied with them."

On Monday senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram had also accused the BJP of polarising views on the Ram Mandir issue. While addressing the media Chidambaram had said, "This is a familiar story. Every five years before elections, BJP tries to polarise views on Ram Mandir (issue). The Congress party's position is that the matter is before the Supreme Court. Everyone should wait until the Supreme Court decides. I don't think we should jump the gun."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday had adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roshan Baig Ram temple Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp