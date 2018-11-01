If Ram Mandir isn't built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan, asks Congress MLA Roshan Baig

By ANI

BENGALURU: Claiming that Muslims are not against construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is building up the issue since Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shivajinagar Roshan Baig on Thursday said that "if the temple is not built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan?"

Speaking to ANI, Baig said: "Muslims are not against the construction of Ram Mandir. If Ram Mandir is not built in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan? It should be built in India only."

The Congress leader sharpened his attack on BJP saying that it is trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. "The Ram Mandir matter is in the court. They are just trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims."

He claimed that BJP is trying to bring an ordinance as parliamentary elections are approaching. According to him, the Ram Mandir issue is being raked up as people are unhappy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government's policies such as Demonetisation and Good and Services Tax (GST).

"They are trying to bring ordinance now, why didn't they do it in the last four and a half years? This (Ram Mandir) issue is being raked up because they know people are not satisfied with them."

On Monday senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram had also accused the BJP of polarising views on the Ram Mandir issue. While addressing the media Chidambaram had said, "This is a familiar story. Every five years before elections, BJP tries to polarise views on Ram Mandir (issue). The Congress party's position is that the matter is before the Supreme Court. Everyone should wait until the Supreme Court decides. I don't think we should jump the gun."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday had adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.