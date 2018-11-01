Home Nation

India-Morocco agreement on legal assistance in criminal matters approved by Centre

The Centre on Thursday approved the agreement between India and Morocco on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

The Union Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agreement will provide a broad legal framework for bilateral cooperation between India and Morocco in investigation and prosecution of crime, tracing, restraint, forfeiture or confiscation or proceeds and instruments of crime.

It aims to increase effectiveness in the investigation and prosecution of crime, and in providing the necessary peaceful ambience which is a pre-requisite for the development of society as a whole.

It will further be instrumental in gaining better inputs and insights in the modus operandi of organised criminals and terrorists, which in turn can be used to fine-tune policy decisions in the field of internal security.

