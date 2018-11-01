Home Nation

India will become third largest aviation market by 2020: Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale

Vijay Keshav Gokhale said that the country is developing Chabahar port in Iran to improve connectivity to the West.

Published: 01st November 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale on Thursday said that India will become the third largest aviation market in the world by 2020.

Speaking at the South Asia Regional Connectivity Conference here, Gokhale shed light on domestic and overseas projects undertaken to promote connectivity. "We have aimed at laying 40 kilometres of highways every day by 2018 and 2019 -- a three-time jump from four years ago. By 2020, we will become the third largest aviation market in the world. Activities in Bangladesh include inland waterways container ports. In Myanmar, the Kaladan project is being implemented. We promote trade, not tension," he said.

Expressing concern over blighted connectivity to the western side of India, the foreign secretary said that the country is developing Chabahar port in Iran to improve connectivity to the West.

"An airfreight India-Afghanistan corridor was established in June 2017 after by-passing a rather unwilling Afghanistan government. We will expand the airfreight corridor to other cities as well. We are seeking to develop Chabahar port gateway for onward connectivity to and from Afghanistan and Central Asia. Since last year, we have shipped 110,000 metric ton (MT) wheat and 2,000 MT pulses to Afghanistan. We will develop the Chabahar to its full potential to improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia," he noted.

Stressing on the contribution of the Pacific region in economic growth, Gokhale said, "We view the Indo-Pacific region as a positive development in connectivity. We can play a unique role in this by the virtue of our geographical location and economic gravity. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined in his speech in Shangri-La Dialogue, we believe in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region which includes all nations and others who have a stake in it."

The foreign secretary also blamed the infrastructure deficit for the under-developed Indo-Pacific region and said, "Connectivity can be meaningful only when everyone has equal access under international law to the use of the global commoners. That would require freedom of navigation, unimpeded commerce and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international laws. The shift from global towards indo-pacific is creating opportunities. However, the infrastructure deficit proves to be a hurdle. The physical hardware of connectivity can sustain under universally applicable rules. Such order must uphold the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equality of the international community."

He asserted that regional connectivity in South Asia is very relevant to wider Indo-Pacific and world at large. "Physical connectivity is only a part of the larger web of trade and economic interaction, digital connectivity, people to people links and knowledge connectivity that are defining parameters of the Indo-Pacific region. This is pressing need in the Indian Ocean region and any such arrangement naturally accords due primacy."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Keshav Gokhale India aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp