Home Nation

India will continue to maintain security in the Indo-Pacific: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Bipin Rawat said that the strategic power balance in the Indo-Pacific is dynamic and will continue to remain so in the near future.

Published: 01st November 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that India will continue to maintain security in the Indo-Pacific region and will work alongside with all the powers to promote peace.

Speaking at the event on the evolving geopolitics and the challenges of the Indo-Pacific Region in the capital, Rawat said that the strategic power balance in the Indo-Pacific is dynamic and will continue to remain so in the near future.

"Looking at the evolving geopolitics of Indo-Pacific region, in particular, has been an eventful year so far. The transformational and disruptive nature of international relations has been most evident."

"The evolving geopolitics of Indo-Pacific has been characterised by sanctions against various states and trade fault lines between major trading partners in the world, peaceful negotiations in Korean peninsula and loss of territory for the Islamic state have been the silver linings," he added.

"Our security policy flows from two basic cardinals - we have extraterritorial ambitions and no desire to transplant our ideologies on others," said General Rawat.

Rawat further asserted that India's central position in the Indian Ocean region has enabled deep economic and cultural linkages with the Indo-Pacific countries. Citing examples of India's influence on its neighbours, General Rawat said: "If one looks closely, Japan has a town named after Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Even Buddhism spread from our country not only to China but also to Korean peninsula, South East Asia and Central Asia."

Elaborating further upon the subject, Rawat said, "India's motive is to ensure a conducive internal and external security environment for unhindered economic progress and socio-political development."

Rawat also touched upon South China Sea issue saying, "Contested sovereignty over maritime territories poses a major challenge in East Asia and the South China Sea."

"Disputed maritime boundaries are threatening global commons," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat India security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp