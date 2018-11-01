Jammu and Kashmir BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, brother Ajeet shot dead in Kishtwar

Fawaz Wani By

Express News Service

JAMMU: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet, also a BJP leader, were shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday evening.

Sources said the brothers were returning from panchayat poll campaigning when they were shot.

“They were on their way to home after campaigning for the panchayat polls when they were intercepted by gunmen and shot dead,” they said, adding that the gunmen fired from very close range.

The incident happened in the Tapan Gali area of Kishtwar.“Both received multiple bullet injuries. While Anil died on the spot, Ajeet died while being shifted to hospital,” said a police officer.

He added a manhunt was on to nab the assailants, who escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

The police is yet to confirm if it was a terrorist attack.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area and additional policemen were rushed to maintain law and order.

Reports said BJP supporters pelted stones at the Kishtwar police station and ransacked the hospital, where the Parihars were taken.

The authorities have imposed curfew in Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas.

“The curfew will continue till further order. It has been imposed to save life and property of people and to maintain proper law and order in the town,” Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Raina said.

He added curfew was imposed as there were apprehensions that violence may erupt, which may result in law and order problem endangering life and property of people.

BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi blamed militants for Parihar brothers killing.

“The killing of Anil Parihar and his brother is a targeted one. It is the handiwork of the militants,” he said.

While strongly condemning the killings, Sethi said Parihar was looking after panchayat poll campaign for Kishtwar.