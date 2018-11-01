Home Nation

Lt General Rajeshwar takes over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

After assuming charge, he paid homage to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate. He was accorded a tri-services guard of honour on the South Block lawns.

Published: 01st November 2018 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeshwar

Lt.Gen PS Rajeshwar. (Photo | Twitter/ @nsitharaman)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General P.S. Rajeshwar on Thursday took over as the 12th Chief of Integrated Defence Staff.

After assuming charge, he paid homage to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate. He was accorded a tri-services guard of honour on the South Block lawns.

He was serving as Director General (Perspective Planning) at the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence.

Lt General Rajeshwar was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December 1980. He is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and the National Defence College, Delhi.

"He holds a masters in National Security Administration from NDC, Philippines. He has rich operational and staff experience with the distinction of serving in operational environments such as high altitude area, counterinsurgency in the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, apart from UN peacekeeping operations," an official release said.

"During 38 years of his illustrious career, the General Officer has commanded an artillery regiment during Operation Parakram, an infantry brigade at the Line of Control (LoC), a counterinsurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir and a Corps in the desert sector. He has also tenanted key staff appointments," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Integrated Defence Staff P.S. Rajeshwar Indian Military Academy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp