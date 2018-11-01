Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

‘Very poor’ air

While 11 of 14 most polluted cities in the country are in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow’s air quality index (AQI) crossed 300 over the last week signifying a massive spike in pollution and ‘very poor’ air quality. The quality is likely to go down further in the coming days due to low temperatures and poor wind velocity in the region, say meteorological experts. Temperature drops and low wind velocity don’t allow particulate matter to disperse which chokes the city already filled with vehicular smoke and dust. Rising vehicular pollution, traffic congestion and dug up roads are some of the other factors that are adding to the problem.

Lucknow airport now ‘plastic free’

Despite the state government’s order banning the use of plastics, Lucknow is yet to comply with the order but the international airport has completely stopped the use of disposable plastics. Airport authorities had to take concrete step to stop the use of plastic and polythene on the premises. Disposable products like spoons, forks, cups, plates, glasses, bowls and container are totally prohibited on the airport premises. As a substitute for plastic bags, environment-friendly cloth bags and plates and other products will now be used inside the airport. The state government has already banned plastic bags in the state any plastic bag of less than 50 microns is not permitted for use in the city.

Chattar Manzil to be resurrected

Lucknow is repository to a rich Awadhi culture mirrored in its monuments. Under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ authorities are planning to clean up and restore the Gomti riverbank near the ‘Chattar Manzil’. The stretch was home to the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI) since its inception in 1951. The institute was moved to another building several years ago on the city’s outskirts. The restoration project will be complete by the end of 2019, according to officials Authorities are also planning to revive the ‘Thandi Sadak’ - a 1.72km stretch of road that connects the Chattar Manzil with the Rumi Darwaza.

Weather takes a pink hue

As the winter sets in, Lucknow’s weather has turned pink with nip in the air. There is a light chill in the air as temperatures drop by 2-3°C. However, the days are still warm as winter is expected to set in by Diwali. Weathermen too, foresee a further fall in night temperatures along with dry weather conditions over the next few days. While day temperatures hover around 32-34°C, the nights are cool at 16-18°C. Morning walkers and evening strollers can be spotted sporting half jackets and light stoles. According to Met department officials, day temperatures will continue to hover above 30°C but will drop by a degree or two as the week progresses.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress