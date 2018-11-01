Home Nation

Note ban curbed Naxal violence: BJP think tank report

The report pointed out that the number of civilian deaths came down to 188 in 2017 against 282 in 2013, while 150 Naxals were killed in 2017 against 100 in 2015.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Wednesday released a report which claimed that demonetisation significantly curbed Maoist violence in the country, including Chhattisgarh.

The report claimed that Naxal violence came down by 20 per cent in 2017 compared to 2015, while the arrest and surrender of the Maoists went up by 55 per cent.

The report, prepared by Public Policy Research Centre headed by Sahasrabuddhe, stated that “the decision to phase out high-value currency notes choked the financial reserves of the Naxalites”.

It noted that incidents of Maoist violence, which stood at 466 in 2015, came down to 395 in 2016 and 373 in 2017. In 2017, 796 Naxals were arrested as against 512 in 2015.

“Lack of resources at the disposal of the Naxals caused by demonetisation gave an opportunity to the security forces to bring the Naxalites in the mainstream after surrendering them with arms,” stated the report.

PPRC researcher Mani Bhushan Kumar Jha said demonetisation forced the Maoists to come out to villagers for supplies of essentials, which helped the security forces beef up local intelligence and consequently helped in either arresting or facilitating their surrender.

The report pointed out that the number of civilian deaths came down to 188 in 2017 against 282 in 2013, while 150 Naxals were killed in 2017 against 100 in 2015. It added that 1,888 Naxals were arrested in 2017 against 1,397 in 2015.

The number of security personnel killed came down from 115 in 2015 to 75 in 2017, the report claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp