Supreme Court extends the service of 10,323 ad hoc teachers

By UNI

AGARTALA: After a brief hearing, a division bench of three-members headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising justices Kurien Joseph and Udai Umesh Lalit today extended the service of 10,323 ad hoc teachers by two more years, as prayed for by the state government.

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to consider giving relaxation in the matter of training and qualification within four months.

Sources said, state's education system will be collapsed if 10,323 teachers are sacked finally as around 12,000 posts of teachers still remain vacant in the education department.

Even after conducting of TET, suitable candidates are not found for the teaching job.

Apart from this, the apex court bench directed the state government to the stick to the TET method of recruitment as well as to encourage students and guardians to complete B-Ed and DELED well in time for enabling them to apply for teachers' jobs.

For Recruitment of teachers, the state government constituted Teachers Recruitment Board of Tripura.

Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Qualifying the TET has been made imperative for recruitment in elementary level teachers (from class I -VIII).

According to rules that the exam structure should be Paper -I meant for the Undergraduate Teachers (Class I to V) and Paper -II for the Graduate Teachers (for Class VI-VIII).

In this connection, 478 Elementary teachers are recruited on the basis of result of TET Exam.

In case of High and Higher Secondary level teachers, recruitment will be done on the basis of written capability tests.

In this connection, there is a plan for recruitment of 1294 Secondary teachers & 821 Post Graduate Teachers is under process.