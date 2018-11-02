Bofors timeline: A deal which formed India's first non-Congress government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The following is the chronology of events in the politically-sensitive Rs 64 crore Bofors pay-off case in which the Supreme Court Friday dismissed the CBI's appeal against the Delhi High Court's 2005 verdict discharging all the accused, including the Hinduja brothers.

Mar 24, 1986: India enters into Rs 1,437-crore deal with Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for supply of 400 units of 155 mm Howitzer guns for the Indian Army - Apr 16, 1987: Swedish Radio claims that the company had paid bribes to top Indian politicians and defence personnel.

Jan 22, 1990: CBI registers FIR for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery against Martin Ardbo, the then president of AB Bofors, middleman Win Chadda and Hindujas.

Oct 22, 1999: First charge sheet in the case filed against Chadda, middleman Ottavio Quattrocchi, the then defence secretary S K Bhatnagar, Ardbo and the Bofors company.

Oct 9, 2000: Supplementary charge sheet filed against Hinduja brothers.

Feb 4, 2004: Justice J D Kapoor quashes all charges under Prevention of Corruption Act and bribery under the IPC; completely exonerates Late Rajiv Gandhi and Late S K Bhatnagar.

Directs framing of criminal conspiracy and cheating charges under IPC against the Hinduja brothers.

May 31, 2005: Delhi HC quashes all charges against Hinduja brothers and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Oct 18: SC admits Advocate Ajay Agrawal's petition which was filed after CBI failed to approach the top court with the appeal within the 90-day deadline following the HC verdict.

Mar 4, 2011: Special CBI court discharges Quattrocchi from the case, saying the country could not afford to spend hard-earned money on his extradition which had already cost Rs 250 crore.

Dec 2, 2016: After 11 years of the Delhi HC verdict, CBI informs SC that authorities had not permitted it to file an appeal against the verdict.

Aug 6, 2017: Application filed in SC seeking early hearing of the Bofors case - Sep 1: SC agrees to hear BJP leader Agarwal's challenging the 2005 Delhi HC order and lists the matter for hearing in the week commencing from October 30.

Jan 31, 2018: Agrawal files plea seeking the then CJI Dipak Misra's recusal.

Feb 2: CBI files appeal in SC against 2005 Delhi High Court order quashing all charges against the accused

Feb 3: CBI moves application in Delhi court for further probe in Bofors case saying it had come across fresh material and evidence.

Nov 2: SC dismisses CBI's appeal in Bofors case saying grounds of delay not justified.