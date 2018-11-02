Maoist with Rs 10 lakh reward held in Jharkhand

Home Nation

RACHI: A Maoist commander carrying Rs 10 lakh reward was arrested in Palamau district of Jharkhand on Friday.

Chotelal Yadav was arrested when he was coming from Ramgarh district to Palamau, said Indrajeet Mahta, the Superintendent of Police of Palamau.

"We had information of his movement. A team was formed and he was arrested from Chainpur area," he said.

Chotelal joined the Maoist outfit in 2009. He is accused of killing more than 10 policemen. In one case, he was accused of burning a police officer to death when he set his vehicle on fire.

