Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said Friday.

Security forces launched an operation based on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in Pohrupeth in Handwara area Thursday evening, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, the militant fired on the search party, which was retaliated by security forces.

"In the ensuing encounter which ended late Thursday night, one terrorist was neutralised," he added.