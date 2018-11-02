Punjab Farmers' organisations call for strike on November 5

By UNI

MOGA: Seven farmer organizations on Friday have called a day-strike on November 5 to draw attention to the ongoing agrarian crisis.

The strike was announced by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), Punjab General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri and BKU (Ekta-Deconda) President Buta Singh here.

"The farmers have been protesting against the procurement agencies order to accept paddy only up to 17 per cent moisture. However, the farmers are demanding the 17 per cent moisture limit to be exceeded up to 24 per cent, as rain, morning dew and moist weather adds to the dampness of the paddy," they said.

They also said that it was due to Punjab government's direction to sow paddy from Jun 20 to Jul 10 that has led to increase in the moisture content.

"Strict action should be taken against commission agents who do not weigh the paddy properly," they said demanding a case to be registered against them under section 420 of the IPC.